Several thousand people demonstrated for public broadcasting in Bellinzona on Saturday. Their protest was directed against the "200 francs is enough" initiative, which will be put to the vote on March 8.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several thousand people demonstrated for public broadcasting in Bellinzona.

They were protesting against the SRG initiative "200 francs is enough", which will be put to the vote in March.

Supporters see potential savings, opponents warn of consequences for Italian-speaking Switzerland and national cohesion. Show more

On Saturday, several thousand people took to the streets in Bellinzona to support public broadcasting. Their protest was directed against the "200 francs is enough" initiative, which will be put to the vote on March 8.

The initiative calls for a reduction in radio and television fees from the current CHF 335 to CHF 200 per year. The fee should be waived completely for companies. The Federal Council and parliament reject the proposal. Opponents speak of a de facto halving of the funds and refer to the proposal as a "halving initiative".

According to the police, 2000 people took part in the rally. The organizers spoke of 6000 participants. Associations from the fields of culture, social affairs and sport had called for the demonstration. The demonstration march led from the train station to the seat of government.

According to the organizers, the SRG initiative "would be particularly damaging to Italian-speaking Switzerland: The public service plays a fundamental role on our territory and strengthens national cohesion. This role would be jeopardized if the initiative were to be accepted," they explained.

The initiators are of a different opinion. The Italian-language RSI "certainly has potential for savings", said Ticino SVP member of the cantonal parliament Marco Chiesa in December.