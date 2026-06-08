A strong earthquake shakes the southern Philippines. The authorities warn of possible tsunami waves and call on people on the coasts to flee. There are already reports of damage.

Major earthquake in the Philippines - Tsunami warning - Gallery Damaged buildings in General Santos City in the south of the Philippines. (June 8, 2026) Image: Keystone/EPA/Philippines Red Cross Debris falling from a building severely damaged vehicles in Mindanao. (June 8, 2026) Image: Keystone/Ernesto Torres Jr via AP A damaged building and a lot of dust can be seen in General Santos City on the island of Mindanao. Image: Keystone/Ernesto Torres Jr via AP People gather outside in Davao City after the earthquake. Image: Keystone/EPA/Cerilo Ebrano Major earthquake in the Philippines - Tsunami warning - Gallery Damaged buildings in General Santos City in the south of the Philippines. (June 8, 2026) Image: Keystone/EPA/Philippines Red Cross Debris falling from a building severely damaged vehicles in Mindanao. (June 8, 2026) Image: Keystone/Ernesto Torres Jr via AP A damaged building and a lot of dust can be seen in General Santos City on the island of Mindanao. Image: Keystone/Ernesto Torres Jr via AP People gather outside in Davao City after the earthquake. Image: Keystone/EPA/Cerilo Ebrano

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A severe earthquake has shaken the southern Philippines and triggered tsunami warnings in several countries. Buildings collapsed and people ran into the streets in panic. The 7.8-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Sarangani province on the island of Mindanao on Monday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The authorities called on residents of several coastal areas to move to higher ground immediately. Tsunami warnings were also issued in neighboring Indonesia, especially on the island of Sulawesi. Japan also warned of possible tidal waves on parts of its Pacific coast.

A map from the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows Monday's earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8. Image: EPA/US Geological Survey (USGS)

Damage to many buildings

The Philippine Disaster Management Authority announced that reports of possible fatalities and injuries were still being verified. There were also reports of severe damage to schools, hospitals, shopping centers and churches. However, the extent of the damage was initially unclear.

The epicenter was southwest of the municipality of Maasim in the province of Sarangani. The tremors were felt particularly strongly in the city of General Santos City. The airport there was temporarily closed.

The quake hit the region at 7.37 a.m. (local time) on the first day of the new school year. Flag-raising ceremonies were taking place at schools and authorities in many places - a stroke of luck, as many pupils, teachers and employees were outside. Lessons were suspended in the affected areas, as was work in many public and private institutions.

According to initial reports, buildings have also collapsed. Picture: Keystone/Ernesto Torres Jr via AP

What do eyewitnesses say?

Many people reacted in panic to the violent earth tremors. "I thought it was the end for me. I just started praying," provincial reporter Noreen Ygonia told local media. "It shook so hard that I could hardly move." A resident of the town of Koronadal said: "We were just screaming because we were so scared."

According to the school administration, a building collapsed at a school in the province of Davao del Sur. No one was injured. "Fortunately, our flag ceremony was taking place and everyone was outside," said principal Elene Marie Jane Gamboa. The building had already been damaged in an earthquake in 2019 and was due to be demolished anyway.

US geologists registered numerous aftershocks. According to estimates by the US earthquake monitoring station USGS, waves of up to three meters in height could occur on some sections of the coast. However, the Philippine authorities stated that no unusually high waves had initially been observed. The development will continue to be monitored.

What is the Pacific Ring of Fire?

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured those affected of state support. The national government would not leave Mindanao alone, he explained. He was in constant contact with the regional authorities on the ground. He called on the population: "Get to higher ground now. Do not wait." People's lives are more important than anything they have to leave behind.

The Philippines and Indonesia are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire - a gigantic, horseshoe-shaped volcanic belt. Strong earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur particularly frequently there because several earth plates collide.