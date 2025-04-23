People run in the streets after the earthquake in Istanbul. Screenshot X

A severe earthquake shook the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul and surrounding regions on Wednesday. The Turkish disaster control authority initially gave the magnitude of the quake as 6.2.

DPA dpa

The Turkish metropolis of Istanbul has been shaken by several earthquakes. At 12.49 p.m., the Afad disaster service registered the strongest quake to date with a magnitude of 6.2 and an epicenter in the Sea of Marmara off the city. Numerous other earth tremors of magnitude 4 to 5 followed.

According to initial information in the afternoon, around 150 people were injured in the quake.

People in the city left their houses and apartments after the quake, which was clearly felt in the city center. There were initially no direct reports of damage. Videos show people running into the streets after the earthquake.

An earthquake shook #Istanbul a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/Q92Xfy5Y0u — Qusay Noor (@QUSAY_NOOR_) April 23, 2025

"I extend my best wishes to our citizens", said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the X platform. "We are monitoring the situation closely".

It was only in February that thousands of people in Turkey remembered the earthquake of the century two years ago. More than 53,000 people lost their lives in Turkey back then.

Experts believe that a quake of around magnitude 7 is overdue in the metropolis of 16 million people. According to Turkish Urban Planning Minister Murat Kurum, 1.5 million apartments and commercial units are considered to be at risk of earthquakes.

It cannot be ruled out that another strong quake will follow, geologist Okan Tüysüz told NTV. The main quake is yet to come, earthquake researcher Naci Görür wrote on Platform X. A tectonic plate boundary runs through the Sea of Marmara.

The quake was also clearly felt in parts of neighboring Greece. Greek media reported that people were particularly frightened in the north-east on the Evros River border with Turkey. There were also reports of the tremors from a number of Aegean islands, including Chios and Lesbos. However, there was no damage.