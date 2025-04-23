People run in the streets after the earthquake in Istanbul. Screenshot X

A severe earthquake shook the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul and surrounding regions on Wednesday. The Turkish disaster control authority initially gave the magnitude of the quake as 6.2.

DPA dpa

A violent earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 has shaken Turkey. The quake occurred at a depth of ten kilometers, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) announced on Wednesday. The US earthquake authority also gave the magnitude of the earthquake as 6.2. The epicenter was located at a depth of around 10 kilometers.

The earthquake shook the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul. USGS

People in the city left their homes and apartments after the quake, which was clearly felt in the city center. There were initially no direct reports of damage. Videos show people running into the streets after the earthquake.

An earthquake shook #Istanbul a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/Q92Xfy5Y0u — Qusay Noor (@QUSAY_NOOR_) April 23, 2025

"I extend my best wishes to our citizens", said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the X platform. "We are monitoring the situation closely".

It was only in February that thousands of people in Turkey remembered the earthquake of the century two years ago. More than 53,000 people lost their lives in Turkey back then.

Experts believe that a quake of around magnitude 7 is overdue in the metropolis of 16 million people. According to Turkish Urban Planning Minister Murat Kurum, 1.5 million apartments and commercial units are considered to be at risk of earthquakes.

+++ Update to follow +++