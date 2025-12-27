Magnitude 7 on the Richter scaleSevere earthquake shakes Taiwan
A severe earthquake has struck off the coast of Taiwan. The quake was registered with a magnitude of 7.0 around 30 kilometers east of Yilan County, according to the Taiwan Meteorological Department. It occurred at around 11 p.m. local time at a depth of over 72 kilometers. No further details were initially known.
Taiwan is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a horseshoe-shaped zone along the coasts of the Pacific Ocean. It is frequently hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
