The map of the US earthquake center USGS shows the epicenter of the earthquake in Tibet. According to the USGS, it was a magnitude 7.1 earthquake. Image: Keystone

At least 32 people died in an earthquake in Tibet on Tuesday morning. Rescue work is underway. The tremors were also felt in India and Nepal.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Chinese state media, at least 32 people have died in an earthquake in a remote Himalayan region of Tibet.

Initially there was talk of nine deaths - the numbers are apparently rising.

As the state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday, numerous houses collapsed near the epicenter of the earthquake. Show more

At least 32 people have died in a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in the Chinese region of Tibet. According to the state news agency Xinhua, at least 38 people were also injured. Many houses near the epicenter collapsed, the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The quake occurred in Tingri County, which is located on the north side of Mount Everest and around 400 kilometers west of the Tibetan capital Lhasa.

According to Xinhua, the tremors were clearly felt in the surrounding area. Several communities were affected. Rescue work is underway. Residents are also being evacuated to avoid the possible effects of aftershocks.

Region is frequently hit by earthquakes

Pictures and videos on social media showed sidewalks lined with rubble and partially collapsed, mainly single-storey buildings.

Unlike the Chinese authorities, who gave the quake a magnitude of 6.8, the US Earthquake Monitoring Station (USGS) recorded a value of 7.1. Aftershocks were also registered. As a reporter from the AFP news agency reported, tremors were also felt in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu.

Tibet and the entire southwestern part of China, Nepal and northern India are frequently hit by earthquakes caused by the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Nepal is located at a point where the Indian and Eurasian continental plates collide, creating the Himalayas.

People gather outside their homes in Kathmandu on Tuesday: the severe earthquake in Tibet was also felt in the Nepalese capital. Picture: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire/Sunil Sharma

2008: Earthquake with 70,000 deaths in Sichuan

A devastating earthquake in the Chinese province of Sichuan in 2008 claimed around 70,000 lives. In 2015, another strong quake shook the region around Kathmandu in Nepal, killing around 9,000 people and injuring thousands more.

According to CCTV, there have been 29 earthquakes with a magnitude of three or more within a 200-kilometer radius of the current quake in Shigatse in the past five years. However, all of them were weaker than Tuesday morning's quake.