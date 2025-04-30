Forest fires rage near Jerusalem. Bild: dpa

Fierce fires are raging in the forests around Jerusalem. This time the fires are so severe that several residential areas in Israel are evacuated. Celebrations are also affected.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bushfires are spreading in Israel, threatening Jerusalem, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu described the situation on Wednesday as a "national emergency".

Thick smoke hung over the region as firefighters battled the flames. Show more

Severe forest fires are raging around Jerusalem. Numerous firefighters and rescue workers were deployed to bring the flames under control. The central highway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem was closed in the area of the fires. Videos showed people fleeing from their cars and abandoning them due to the thick smoke on the road.

A spokesman for the Magen David Adom rescue service said that a total of 13 people were injured. According to the emergency services, two babies were taken to hospital with smoke injuries. Two pregnant women were also among the injured. The Israeli fire department is reportedly currently battling five fires in the Jerusalem area.

Residences evacuated, help requested from abroad

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced that he had asked a number of countries, including Greece, France, Great Britain and Italy, for assistance. In a government statement, it was previously stated that international fire-fighting aircraft were expected to be deployed from Friday. Several homes had to be evacuated.

Israel is engulfed by devastating wildfires



Authorities are evacuating local residents, and the road to Jerusalem has been blocked.



Greece, Croatia, Cyprus, and Italy have already sent assistance. Strong winds are fueling the rapid spread of the fire. pic.twitter.com/rQ6kfFSCq5 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 30, 2025

Israel's Chief of Staff Ejal Zamir instructed the army to support the Israeli police and fire department in extinguishing the fires if necessary. Some military forces are already on the ground. According to Israeli police, fires have also broken out in the south of the country. According to media reports, the fire department is also in action in northern Israel following the outbreak of forest fires. There were initially no reports of casualties in the north and south.

Israeli police announced that a resident from the Arab-dominated eastern part of Jerusalem had been arrested for suspected arson in a field in the south of the city. He had initially tried to flee. According to Israeli media, further arrests were made. There were individual calls in Arabic on social media for arson in Israel.

Fire department: perhaps the largest forest fire in Israel's history

The district chief of the Jerusalem Fire Department spoke on Israeli television of "perhaps the largest" forest fire ever seen in Israel. It will be a very long time before the fires are extinguished, continued Shmulik Friedman.

According to him, the cause of the fire is still unclear. In 2010, more than 40 people were killed in the worst fire in Israeli history in the Carmel Mountains. The fires, which lasted for days, caused millions in damage and destroyed large areas of forest.

A newsreader for the Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 announced live on television that his team had to evacuate the station's studio due to a nearby fire.

Fierce winds in the Gaza Strip too

Fires continue to break out in the forests around Jerusalem. According to media reports, this year's Israeli Independence Day celebrations are to be restricted due to strong winds. They were due to begin in the evening.

Residents of the Gaza Strip reported that strong winds had torn tents of displaced people from the ground. However, no fires have broken out in the area so far.

According to the Israeli weather service, the wind is expected to continue until midnight, so the risk of the fires spreading is still high. According to the information, the center of the country, including the area around Jerusalem, is particularly affected. Wind gusts of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour are expected there.