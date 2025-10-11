Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding in the Murcia region. Bild: Keystone

Heavy rainfall has led to flooded roads, firefighting operations and the evacuation of dozens of residents in the Murcia region in south-eastern Spain on the Mediterranean. Regional President Fernando López Miras warned citizens in the Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón areas to "avoid unnecessary journeys and be careful", as reported by state TV station RTVE.

The mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera, had asked residents in the low-lying areas of the municipality on Instagram to go to the second floor of their homes with food, water, first-aid kits and batteries. According to regional president López Miras, there were no fatalities.

Temporary "red alert"

In the Region of Murcia and neighboring areas, there was a temporary "red alert" (the highest warning level) - including warnings on citizens' cell phones. The situation later improved and from then on, certain areas were on "yellow alert". According to the "Mallorca Zeitung" newspaper, several events were canceled on the island of Mallorca, which is popular with German holidaymakers.

In just twelve hours, more than 150 liters per square meter fell in the coastal town of Los Alcázares, causing canals and wadis such as La Maraña to collapse and the Postrasvase canal to overflow. Bild: Edu Botella/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

The cause of the heavy rain was the so-called Dana "Alice". Dana stands for the "cold drop" weather phenomenon typical of the Mediterranean region, which also occurred at the end of October 2024. Almost 230 people lost their lives in the flood disaster at the time. Warnings issued too late back then have led to the authorities now being more cautious in the event of heavy rainfall and issuing warnings earlier.