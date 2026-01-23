In Switzerland, severe storms struck again in some areas on Thursday evening and overnight into Friday. In the canton of Zurich, the fire department had to respond to 268 calls, according to a report by “Schutz und Rettung” Zurich on the X platform.

Most of the emergency calls were related to water damage in buildings and fallen trees. According to “SRF Meteo,” more than 26,000 lightning strikes were recorded by 11:00 p.m., and torrential rain fell at times. The highest amount of precipitation was recorded in Winterthur/Seen. There, about one-third of the rainfall normally recorded for the entire month of July fell in a single evening. Hail also fell in some areas, stretching from Central Switzerland across Lake Zurich toward Winterthur.

Due to the severe storms, the audience of the SRF show “Donnschtig-Jass” in Horgen, Canton of Zurich, also had to be evacuated, as hosts Rainer Maria Salzgeber and Stefan Büsser confirmed on Instagram. However, the show was later able to go on as planned.