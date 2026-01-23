The emergency operations center in Zurich received about 550 emergency calls to the fire department on Thursday evening following a severe storm. (File photo)
Keystone
In Switzerland, severe storms struck again in some areas on Thursday evening and overnight into Friday. In the canton of Zurich, the fire department had to respond to 268 calls, according to a report by “Schutz und Rettung” Zurich on the X platform.
Most of the emergency calls were related to water damage in buildings and fallen trees. According to “SRF Meteo,” more than 26,000 lightning strikes were recorded by 11:00 p.m., and torrential rain fell at times. The highest amount of precipitation was recorded in Winterthur/Seen. There, about one-third of the rainfall normally recorded for the entire month of July fell in a single evening. Hail also fell in some areas, stretching from Central Switzerland across Lake Zurich toward Winterthur.
Due to the severe storms, the audience of the SRF show “Donnschtig-Jass” in Horgen, Canton of Zurich, also had to be evacuated, as hosts Rainer Maria Salzgeber and Stefan Büsser confirmed on Instagram. However, the show was later able to go on as planned.