In Switzerland, severe thunderstorms occurred in some areas on Thursday evening and overnight into Friday. There was hail and rain, and winds were strong at times. In Plaffeien, in the canton of Fribourg, for example, wind gusts of up to 108 km/h were recorded.

In Switzerland, severe thunderstorms occurred in some areas on Thursday evening and overnight into Friday. (File photo)

In the Winterthur area, a supercell brought more than 40 mm of heavy rain in one hour and hailstones up to 3 cm in size, according to a report released Friday by the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) on X.

In the canton of Zurich, the fire department responded to 268 calls, according to a report by “Schutz und Rettung” Zurich on the X platform. Most of the calls were related to water in buildings and fallen trees.