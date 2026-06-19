Several people were injured during a severe storm in Zurich on Friday evening. A 16-year-old girl was struck by a falling branch and seriously injured, according to Zurich’s Civil Protection and Rescue Service.

On Friday evening, a severe storm swept through the canton and, in particular, the city of Zurich.

The teenager was struck by the falling branch in District 8. According to the report, she was taken to the hospital in critical condition after receiving initial medical treatment.

According to reports, six other people were slightly injured by falling trees on Mythenquai. Two of them had to be hospitalized.

The thunderstorm moved from Urdorf toward Winterthur around 6:00 p.m. and lingered over the city for about two hours. SRZ handled approximately 270 calls in the city of Zurich between 5:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Emergency medical services responded to 50 calls.

One person had to be rescued from a building where the water level had risen. An underpass near the Wollishofen train station was flooded. Emergency responders were called to the scene to deal with fallen trees and branches, blocked roads, electrical hazards, flying debris, and flooded basements, among other issues.

15,000 lightning strikes and dozens of emergency calls

The SRZ operations center recorded 730 fire department and 130 emergency medical calls during the same period. A total of 680 fire department operations were dispatched in the canton of Zurich. In addition to the city of Zurich, the regions of Bülach, Bassersdorf, Dübendorf, Erlenbach, and Meilen were particularly affected.

The storm was part of a series of severe thunderstorms that swept across Switzerland on Friday evening. According to SRF Meteo, more than 15,000 lightning strikes were recorded nationwide. In Zurich-Leutschenbach, 37 millimeters of rain fell, and in Sihlbrugg, 50 millimeters. Gusts of wind and localized hail were also recorded.

In Zurich, tram and bus service was disrupted due to fallen trees and damaged overhead power lines. The city police also received about 60 reports of fallen trees, water leaks, and boats that had broken loose.

Other regions were also affected. For example, hail fell in Spiez in the Bernese Oberland and in Buochs in the canton of Nidwalden.