Severe typhoon hits Vietnam - chaos in the Philippines - Gallery The destruction in the Philippines is enormous, Image: dpa Many people have lost everything in the masses of mud and water. Image: dpa The typhoon had raged with strong winds and heavy rain. Image: dpa In Vietnam, trees were uprooted and thousands of houses damaged. Image: dpa Meteorologists in Vietnam predicted further heavy rainfall. Image: dpa Severe typhoon hits Vietnam - chaos in the Philippines - Gallery The destruction in the Philippines is enormous, Image: dpa Many people have lost everything in the masses of mud and water. Image: dpa The typhoon had raged with strong winds and heavy rain. Image: dpa In Vietnam, trees were uprooted and thousands of houses damaged. Image: dpa Meteorologists in Vietnam predicted further heavy rainfall. Image: dpa

First the Philippines, now Vietnam: Typhoon "Kalmaegi" leaves a trail of destruction in its wake - deaths, flooding, power cuts. And a new storm is already approaching.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The violent typhoon "Kalmaegi" has moved on from the Philippines to Vietnam - and has also caused severe damage there.

At least five people have lost their lives and around 2,600 houses have been damaged, according to the government.

In the Philippines, where "Kalmaegi" has caused severe devastation in recent days, the death toll has risen to 188.

Meanwhile, a new tropical storm is approaching the Philippines: "Fung-Wong" has strengthened further and is heading for the northern archipelago. Show more

The violent typhoon "Kalmaegi" has moved on from the Philippines to Vietnam - and has also caused severe damage there. At least five people lost their lives and around 2,600 houses were damaged, the government announced. More than half a million people were brought to safety as a precautionary measure. The southern coastal region of Binh Dinh was particularly badly affected.

There were widespread power cuts, trees were uprooted and many flights were canceled. Rail lines were also affected. The authorities had urged the population to stay indoors if possible.

The typhoon has since weakened considerably. However, meteorologists predicted heavy rainfall and possible flooding for the coming days. It was the 13th storm to hit the Southeast Asian country this year.

Death toll rises in the Philippines

In the Philippines, where "Kalmaegi" has caused severe devastation in recent days, the death toll has risen to 188. More than 130 people are still missing and around 90 have been injured, according to the disaster control authorities. In total, more than 2.2 million people in 32 provinces of the island state have been affected.

At the beginning of the week, as much rain fell in one night as normally falls in a month. It is one of the worst flood disasters in recent years - many people have lost everything in the mud and masses of water. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had a national state of disaster declared to ensure quick access to emergency funds.

Meanwhile, a new tropical storm is approaching the Philippines: "Fung-Wong" has strengthened further and is moving towards the northern archipelago, according to the weather service Pagasa. The storm could reach typhoon strength by Saturday and develop into a super typhoon - a particularly strong and dangerous tropical cyclone - by Sunday morning.