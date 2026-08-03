Fires in the U.S. state of Washington have destroyed more than 600 homes, forcing thousands to flee. Fires also continue to rage in western Athens—and a nature reserve is on fire in the Netherlands.

For the fourth day in a row, Greek firefighters have been battling several large forest and brush fires west of the Greek capital, Athens. Fires have also caused immense damage in the northwestern United States, where three massive blazes are raging around the city of Spokane. Authorities are calling it the worst natural disaster in the region’s history. In France and Spain, however, the situation is currently largely under control.

Greece

The forest and brush fires west of Athens continue to rage. Firefighters are focusing on two fronts: one in the area around the village of Agios Nektario in the Kithairon Mountains, and the other northwest of the city of Megara, which has a population of just over 36,000, where the wind keeps fanning embers into fires. In the afternoon, the Megara industrial park and several surrounding villages were evacuated; at the other end of the roughly 25-kilometer-long fire zone, residents were forced to leave the coastal town of Psatha on the Gulf of Corinth.

Meanwhile, the investigation is underway into the collision of two firefighting helicopters, in which a pilot and a co-pilot were killed on Sunday. This accident brings the death toll from this wildfire to five—three firefighters had already died last week.

In regions where the fires have been extinguished, efforts are underway to assess the damage and inspect the burned-out homes so that those affected can receive financial assistance. According to media reports, the number of destroyed homes runs into the hundreds. In total, approximately 10,000 hectares of land are reported to have burned in the region; countless farm animals and wildlife perished.

Netherlands

A fire has broken out in a forested area in the eastern part of the Netherlands, not far from the German border. Security authorities reported that a large number of firefighters are on the scene to battle the blaze in the De Rosmolen nature reserve near the village of Oostrum and prevent it from spreading further.

Huge clouds of smoke rose above the forested area between Venlo and Nijmegen. A campground with about 300 vacationers was evacuated due to poor air quality. In addition, rail service between Nijmegen and Venray was suspended because firefighters were also responding to the fire right next to the tracks. The fire department created a firebreak in the forest, and the army deployed a firefighting helicopter.

Washington State, USA

In the state of Washington in the northwestern United States, three fires have destroyed more than 600 homes and other buildings, according to officials. The fires are the “worst natural disaster our region has ever experienced,” said Lisa Brown, mayor of Spokane, at a press conference.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, officials said. However, given the scale of the fires, that could change, said Washington Governor Bob Ferguson. In recent days, three large fires of as yet unknown origin have broken out around the city in the eastern part of the state. According to data from the nonprofit alert and mapping app Watch Duty, an area of more than 32 square kilometers has been affected.

According to authorities, more than 900 first responders battled the fires on Sunday. Evacuation orders were in effect for thousands of people in and around Spokane. According to the 2025 U.S. Census, Spokane had a population of nearly 231,000.

The state of Washington borders Canada. According to official reports, at least 15 major wildfires are currently burning in the state, covering an area of more than 1,000 square kilometers. Officials described it as an “exceptional” wildfire season.

France

Although many regions in France continue to face a high risk of wildfires, most of the fires that have been raging recently are now under control. The situation is considered stable. Nevertheless, the fire department continues to deploy significant resources to extinguish the remaining hot spots and prevent the fires from reigniting.





On the Atlantic coast near Bordeaux, where this season’s worst fire to date had raged, residents of additional evacuated towns are returning home. However, some residents of the town of Le Porge must still remain in their temporary housing: During the fire, World War II-era munitions buried in the ground exploded there. The explosive ordnance disposal team is still searching the area before residents are allowed to return to their homes.

Spain

Compared to recent weeks, the situation in Spain has continued to ease. According to the wildfire portal “Incendios Forestales,” 33 mostly small forest and vegetation fires were still active nationwide on Monday—ten fewer than the previous day. Most of these were reported in the regions of Castile and León, Catalonia, Valencia, and Castile-La Mancha.

The major wildfires around the capital, Madrid—which kept firefighters in this popular vacation destination on their toes for days at the end of July—are still burning in some areas but are now under control. More good news: Thanks to the end of this summer’s fourth heat wave, the risk of wildfires in Spain has decreased nationwide, according to the weather service Aemet.