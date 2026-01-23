The testing and certification group SGS continued to grow in the first half of 2026 and increased its profitability. The group remains committed to its full-year targets.

SGS achieved further growth in the first half of 2026 despite the war in Iran. (File photo)

SGS's revenue rose by 7.6 percent to 3.68 billion Swiss francs, the company announced on Friday. Exchange rate effects once again slowed growth, while further acquisitions offset this. On an organic basis—that is, adjusted for currency and acquisition effects—revenue rose by 5.6 percent.

Earnings also improved: Adjusted operating profit rose by 9.0 percent to 555 million Swiss francs. And the corresponding margin increased by 0.2 percentage points to 15.1 percent. The bottom line was a net income attributable to shareholders of 309 million Swiss francs, down 1.6 percent from the previous year.

With its first-half results, SGS slightly exceeded analysts’ expectations, primarily in terms of revenue. Analysts had forecast, on average (AWP consensus), revenue of 3.63 billion Swiss francs and organic growth of 5.3 percent. The operating margin was in line with expectations.

Goals Reaffirmed

SGS achieved further growth in the first half of the year despite the conflict in the Middle East and even saw that growth accelerate slightly in the second quarter, CEO Géraldine Picaud is quoted as saying in the press release. Organic growth in the second quarter was 5.9 percent, up from 5.3 percent in the first quarter.

The Group believes it is on track to achieve the goals set for 2026. SGS is aiming for organic growth in the range of 5 to 7 percent and, at the same time, intends to raise its adjusted operating profit margin above the 16 percent mark.

SGS also remains committed to the targets set out in “Strategy 27.” According to this strategy, revenue is also expected to grow organically by 5 to 7 percent annually through 2027. And the operating profit margin is expected to improve to 16.2 percent.

According to Picaud, the 14 add-on acquisitions made so far in 2026 also contributed to the company’s success and growth. The most recent major acquisition was that of the U.S.-based testing and inspection services firm ATS last year. The company stated that initial synergies from ATS have now been realized for the group.

The company plans to present its new medium-term goals in November during an investor day.