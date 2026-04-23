The goods inspection group SGS has grown in the first quarter. (archive image) Keystone

The goods inspection group SGS continued its growth trajectory in the first quarter of 2026. Acquisitions in particular contributed to the increase, while organic growth weakened slightly. The targets for the current year were confirmed.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sales from January to March amounted to 1.75 billion Swiss francs, as the Geneva-based group announced on Thursday. This is 3.9 percent more than in the same period last year. In organic terms, i.e. adjusted for currency and acquisition effects, growth amounted to 5.3 percent. This compares to 5.6 percent in the previous year.

The acquired ATS delivered strong results and the integration is "fully on track", according to the statement. Overall, the results also showed the consistent implementation of "Strategy 27".

Turnover and organic growth were therefore in line with analysts' expectations. According to the AWP consensus, organic growth of 5.3% had been expected.

Targets for 2026 confirmed

SGS has confirmed its targets for the current year - despite the situation in the Middle East. Accordingly, organic growth of 5 to 7 percent is still expected for 2026. SGS intends to generate a further 5 to 7 percent through company acquisitions (incl. ATS). At the same time, the adjusted operating profit margin is expected to exceed 16 percent.