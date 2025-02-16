"I regret to inform you that I had to go to the emergency room last night due to abdominal pain and am currently in hospital," Shakira announced. Archivbild: dpa

The Colombian singer had recently started her tour in Brazil. In Lima she has to go to hospital - her show is canceled.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Singer and songwriter Shakira (48) has been taken to the emergency room due to abdominal pain.

Her concert in Peru's capital Lima has been canceled.

Shakira hopes that she will feel better on Monday and be discharged as soon as possible. Show more

Singer and songwriter Shakira (48) has been taken to the emergency room due to abdominal pain and has therefore had to cancel a concert in Peru's capital Lima. "I regret to inform you that I had to go to the emergency room last night due to abdominal pain and am currently in hospital," Shakira announced on Instagram. "The doctors who are treating me have informed me that I will not be able to give a concert tonight," the Colombian pop singer ("Hips Don't Lie") continued. She hoped that she would feel better on Monday and be discharged as soon as possible.

Shakira is currently on tour through Latin America in support of her new album "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" ("Women Don't Cry Anymore"), for which she recently won the award for Best Latin Pop Album at the Grammys in Los Angeles. It is her first album in seven years.

She kicked off her tour at the beginning of the week in Brazil (Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo), with Peru being her second stop. Her team is already working on a new date for her two concerts in the South American country, according to reports.