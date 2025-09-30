CEO Sergio Ermotti has so far remained silent. KEYSTONE

The Swiss government wants to impose stricter capital requirements on UBS following the CS debacle. Bank boss Sergio Ermotti sees this as a threat to competitiveness - and reacts to speculation about a possible move abroad.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss government is planning stricter capital adequacy rules for UBS following the Credit Suisse crisis.

The bank warns of additional costs of up to 2.5 billion dollars a year.

Ermotti emphasizes that UBS has "never" threatened to leave - but investors are demanding this. Show more

The dispute between the Swiss government and UBS is intensifying. Following the rescue of Credit Suisse two years ago, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter wants to make the big bank more crisis-proof with additional capital requirements. UBS is now publicly defending itself - at a media conference, CEO Sergio Ermotti made it clear: "Unfortunately, the federal government's proposals are not enough. They penalize us inappropriately."

Specifically, this concerns a possible increase in common equity tier 1 capital of 24 billion dollars. UBS expects additional annual costs of up to 2.5 billion dollars and warns that this would make loans more expensive and burden the real economy.

Confederation analyzes the situation differently

The discussion about a possible departure of UBS is causing additional controversy. "Our priority is to be a globally competitive bank from Switzerland," said Ermotti. However, there had "never been a threat" from the bank itself to move its headquarters abroad. Rather, the activist investor Cevian had brought this option into play.

The Swiss government sees the situation differently: according to an expert opinion, the additional requirements would only cost the bank around CHF 320 million per year - a fraction of UBS's estimate. In addition, international comparisons show that many countries already have stricter rules. More equity capital would strengthen confidence in the financial center, so the argument goes.

It is therefore clear that the power struggle between the Federal Council and UBS is entering the next round - with the potential departure of the bank as a sensitive side issue.