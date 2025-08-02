The US tariffs on Switzerland could have a negative impact on the stock market. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa

The US government is drastically escalating trade tensions with Switzerland - punitive tariffs of up to 39 percent are hitting key export pillars such as watches, chocolate and pharmaceuticals. The stock markets are trembling and the industry is reacting in shock.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA is imposing punitive tariffs of 39% on Swiss exports from August 7.

Watches, chocolate, cheese and consumer goods are particularly affected, which will have a drastic impact on companies such as Swatch, Lindt and Emmi.

The pharmaceutical industry is also at risk of coming under pressure: Trump is demanding price cuts from companies such as Roche and Novartis, otherwise there is a threat of tariffs of up to 200 percent.

Economics Minister Keller-Sutter is hoping for a diplomatic solution at the last minute, but analysts are warning of billions in damage to the Swiss export industry. Show more

It is an economic hammer blow from Washington: from August 7, the USA is imposing a punitive tariff of 39% on Swiss exports - exceeding even the worst fears. What began in April with a drastic 31 percent mark is now escalating into a real trade offensive.

A brutal setback for the Swiss export industry - and a bitter disappointment for all those who had hoped for a mild EU-style agreement (15 percent).

Stock market tremors feared

The Swiss stock markets are likely to come under pressure on Monday. Particularly affected: Industrial and consumer goods stocks - with watches, jewelry, chocolate and cheese leading the way, as "Finanz und Wirtschaft" writes.

The analysts at Jefferies name names: Swatch Group, with 18 percent of sales from the USA, has been hit hard. The Group's lower-priced brands are particularly vulnerable - even though Omega enjoys cult status in the States. Richemont is getting off a little more lightly at just under 10 percent - but here too, price increases could be unavoidable.

The Swatch Group did not respond to an inquiry from blue News at the beginning of the week. It said: "We have no comment."

Price hike on chocolate and cheese

Swiss brand icons such as Lindt, Nescafé, KitKat and Gruyère cheese are facing a price dilemma. Although a lot of production takes place in the USA, premium products such as Nespresso capsules and Emmi's export specialties continue to come from Switzerland.

Lindt is already looking at alternatives in the supply chain, according to reports. Although Emmi only exports around 2 percent of its turnover to the USA, the business is lucrative - and now acutely endangered.

The silent giants: Nestlé & pharma

Nestlé remains silent. For now. But it is a fallacy to think that the world's largest food company with 90 percent US production is immune. Imported goods - such as Nespresso - could become significantly more expensive for US customers.

For the pharmaceutical industry, the day is a double nightmare. Although medicines remain duty-free for the time being, US President Donald Trump is putting the pressure on: in a letter to 17 pharmaceutical giants - including Novartis and Roche - he is demanding binding price reductions within 60 days, otherwise there is a threat of tariffs of up to 200%.

A dark day for Switzerland, says the industry association Interpharma. The fear: Trump is getting serious.

Threat of billions in losses

According to calculations by Oddo BHF, potential pharmaceutical tariffs could cost Novartis 500 to 800 million dollars - annually! Roche is even expecting potential losses of up to 1 billion Swiss francs by 2026.

The legal situation? Still unclear. But the risk is real - and the uncertainty is growing.

Economics Minister Karin Keller-Sutter is still cautiously optimistic. "As a rule, the last word is never quite spoken," she told SRF. The deadline of August 7? Could also be tactical maneuvering, according to Jefferies - a negotiation on the home straight.