It was only in June that well-known surfer Tamayo Perry was killed by a shark attack while surfing off Oahu's North Shore.

A shark has attacked and seriously injured a surfer off the coast of Maui in the US state of Hawaii. The 61-year-old was riding a wave at Waiehu Beach Park when the animal bit him, according to Maui County.

A shark has attacked and seriously injured a surfer off the coast of Maui in the US state of Hawaii.

The 61-year-old surfer's leg was completely severed just below the knee, according to reports.

The man was conscious while being treated on the beach and was taken to a hospital in Wailuku in a critical condition. Show more

Police officers rushed in to stop the bleeding with a tourniquet. His right leg was completely severed just below the knee, they said.

The man was conscious during treatment on the beach and was taken to a hospital in Wailuku in a critical condition. He did not see the shark coming, the surfer said.

The beach was closed after the incident and authorities told people to stay out of the water in the area. The warning was in place until at least midday on Saturday (local time), but could be extended in the event of a shark sighting. It was only in June that well-known surfer Tamayo Perry was killed by a shark attack while surfing off Oahu's North Shore.

