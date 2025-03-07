Eyewitnesses on Gunyah Beach rushed to the woman's aid - and probably saved her life. dpa

Not far from the beach, a woman is attacked by a shark south of Sydney. She has brave beachgoers to thank for her survival. Was a bull shark responsible?

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 50-year-old woman was attacked by a shark on Gunyah Beach near Sydney.

Rescuers heard the woman's screams, pulled her out of the water and treated her badly injured leg.

The Australian woman may have been attacked by a dangerous bull shark. Show more

A woman has been attacked by a shark on Australia's east coast and seriously injured in her right leg. The animal attacked its victim on Gunyah Beach, south of the Sydney metropolis, according to the local rescue services. The woman was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter in a critical condition.

Eyewitnesses had heard the screams of the 50-year-old woman and rushed to her aid despite the danger, said Andrew Bibby from NSW Ambulance. The injured woman would probably not have managed to save herself from the water otherwise, he emphasized. The rescuers also administered first aid before the emergency services arrived.

"What the people who helped her before we arrived did was absolutely remarkable," said Bibby. The victim is said to have suffered serious wounds and lost a lot of blood. The first responders tried to stop the bleeding with towels.

Residents report bull sharks

It was not initially known what type of shark was involved. The broadcaster "9News" reported, citing local residents, that bull sharks had recently been spotted in the region. Together with white sharks and tiger sharks, this species is considered one of the most dangerous predatory fish species.

Recently, shark attacks have become more frequent in Australia, especially in the tropical state of Queensland further north. In February, a 17-year-old girl was fatally injured off the sandy Bribie Island near Brisbane. In December, a man was killed by one of the predatory fish while spearfishing near Humpy Island in the Great Barrier Reef.