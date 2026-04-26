The carcass of the sperm whale that washed up on Era Beach in the Royal National Park near Sydney is in a state of medium to advanced decomposition. Surf Life Saving New South Wales (SLSNSW)

A huge dead whale becomes a feast for sharks - and suddenly there is a state of emergency on the coast. Beaches are closed and rescue teams sound the alarm as the predators gather around the carcass.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A dead sperm whale beaches near Sydney and attracts white sharks and bull sharks, which eat the carcass.

Authorities close several beaches due to increased shark activity and warn of danger.

Rangers plan to remove the carcass while emphasizing the natural process of returning it to the food chain. Show more

A stranded sperm whale carcass has become a feast for great white sharks and bull sharks south of the Australian metropolis of Sydney. The affected beaches were closed, as the Australian wildlife and coastal rescue authorities announced on Sunday.

According to media reports, the eight-metre-long, 25-tonne carcass of the sperm whale was discovered on Saturday on a rock washed by waves at Era Beach in the Royal National Park.

White sharks and bull sharks had been spotted there, said Brendon Neilly, the representative of the New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Authority responsible for the region. This is completely natural. The carcass of the whale would be reintegrated into the food chain by the sharks. The gamekeepers were working on strategies to remove the carcass. However, this is likely to take until Tuesday, said Neilly.

Local swimming rescue organization Surf Life Saving NSW issued a warning that all beaches in the Royal National Park were closed due to "increased shark activity". According to a database that records encounters between these predators and humans, nearly 1,300 shark incidents have been recorded in Australia since 1791, with more than 260 of them fatal.