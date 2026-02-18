The probability of dying from a shark attack is vanishingly small. (symbolic image) Keystone

In 2025, 65 unprovoked shark attacks on humans were recorded worldwide. This is slightly fewer than the ten-year average of 72.

This was reported by the Isaf database of the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville (USA).

Nine cases ended fatally. One of these involved a 25-year-old Swiss woman who died in a shark attack in Australia in November, as the local police and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) confirmed at the time when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Very low probability

The probability of a fatal shark attack is therefore extremely low. According to the museum, lightning causes an estimated 24,000 deaths worldwide every year. That is around 370 lightning deaths for every death caused by a shark attack.

The USA remained the front-runner with 38 percent of recorded cases, according to the report. Australia accounted for 32 percent of attacks - and 56 percent of fatalities. The country's coasts are home to the three species responsible for the most serious bites: Great white sharks, tiger sharks and bull sharks. In total, Australian waters are also home to all 13 shark species known to attack humans.

Surfers are often hit

Once again, around a third of the recorded attacks worldwide involved surfers. "People surf where there are good waves, and where there are good waves, there is turbidity, and where there is turbidity, there are often fish that attract sharks," explained Gavin Naylor, Director of the Natural History Museum's Shark Research Program, the year before. The turbidity also reduces visibility and makes false attacks more likely.

The Swiss woman who died in a shark attack in Australia was reportedly swimming with dolphins with her boyfriend off Crowdy Bay on the east coast of Australia when the accident happened. The boyfriend was also injured.

Only unprovoked attacks

The annual report of the Isaf (International Shark Attack File) documents attacks in which humans did not provoke the shark's attack. Cases in which the animal was intentionally or unintentionally touched or irritated - for example when spearfishing or trying to free a shark from a net - are not included.

According to studies, the populations of large shark species are much smaller today than they were a few decades ago. According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, there are around 1,200 species of cartilaginous fish, over 500 of which are shark species. However, many species are endangered, according to Naylor.