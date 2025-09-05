Theater Basel has been sharply criticized for calling for amateur actors suffering from anorexia. IMAGO/Peter Schickert

Theater Basel has issued a call for amateur actors suffering from acute anorexia. Parents' groups and psychiatrists are outraged.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Theater Basel is looking for amateur actors for the play "Jeanne d'Arc" who are acutely ill with anorexia.

Experts and parents' groups sharply criticize the call.

The theater not only published the appeal on its website, but also wrote to doctors. Show more

Theater Basel is looking for anorexic amateur actors for a play about the legendary French actress Joan of Arc - triggering a storm of indignation.

The call is aimed at 16 to 30-year-olds who suffer acutely from anorexia. It states: "We are specifically looking for people who are not at a normal weight and are in therapeutic care". The theater not only published the appeal on its own website, but also wrote to doctors.

Sharp criticism of the approach

Experts and parents' organizations are now dismayed by this approach, as reported by the "Baz". "Participation in a theater project - with rehearsals, performances and public perception - can significantly jeopardize the healing process," writes Anna Weg from Elternunterstützung Anorexie in a letter to the theater.

A private parents' network is also critical and speaks of a "problematic form of exhibition that borders on exploitation". Both organizations are calling on the theater to withdraw the appeal - so far without success.

Anorexia is "romanticized"

The theater has also written to Basel-based youth psychiatrist Anja Müller. She describes the approach as questionable. She told the newspaper: "Nobody would think of looking for seriously ill cancer patients for a play in the oncology department." This is because anorexia is a potentially life-threatening illness that has a high mortality rate, especially if it becomes chronic.

What's more, the play is set to run for seven months. "As the amateur actors and actresses have to be explicitly underweight, they are not actually allowed to get better by then," writes Müller. The illness is also being "romanticized". The future of those affected is being gambled with. Colleagues with whom Müller regularly exchanges ideas in an e-mail group also criticize the theater.

In response to the criticism, Theater Basel did not retract the appeal, but invited the director to a discussion on September 8. Anja Dirks from the drama department wrote in an email to the "Baz": "We would like to have an open and respectful dialog to find out in what form and with whose participation Lies Pauwels' idea can be implemented."