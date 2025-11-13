"Rini" offers skin care for children from the age of three. Specifically, the products are face masks. Image: Screenshot Instagram

Last Thursday, actress Shay Mitchell launched a "Skincare" line for children - face masks for three-year-olds. This is causing a stir and criticism. A dermatologist sorts it out for blue News.

Actress Shay Mitchell is best known for her role in the series "Pretty Little Liars". She has been quiet for a long time, but now the 38-year-old has come up with a new - and rather controversial - business idea: skincare for children from the age of three.

Specifically, these are moisturizing masks. She has been working on this for three years with her team and co-founders Esther Song and Matte Babbel. The products were finally launched last Thursday.

The brand is called "Rini". The name is derived from the Korean word for "child" and, according to the press release, stands for an innovative combination of skincare and fun.

The actress came up with the idea for her brand when she was suddenly faced with an unexpected problem after one of her daughter's dance camps: "I had no idea how to remove Atlas' stubborn face paint," says Mitchell in an interview with "Elle" magazine.

The actress Shay Mitchell. She is best known for the series "Pretty Little Liars". Image: IMAGO/AFF-USA

"We tried it with water and a paper towel, but the stuff was stuck on," the actress continues. And so she finally came up with the idea of developing a skincare line especially for children aged three and over.

Her daughter inspired her

Mitchell said on Instagram that her daughter inspired her to take an important step. After all, children always want to do the same thing as their mothers, she says. "One day Atlas asked me: 'Where's my mask? When she then searched the internet for a suitable sheet mask for children, she was shocked by the ingredients - many were not suitable for children's sensitive skin.

Rin currently offers three sheet masks: Hydrogel mask in two variants - moisturizing and after-sun - as well as sheet masks with motifs such as puppies, unicorns and pandas. You pay between six and seven francs per mask.

The products are to be developed in South Korea, clinically tested in the USA and approved by dermatologists. The masks contain aloe vera, vitamin E, red algae, camomile and vitamin B12 and are made from 100 percent cotton.

"Children's skin generally does not require extensive care"

"These ingredients are not necessary for children's skin and some are even unsuitable," explains Dr. Marianne Meli, dermatologist at Dermanence, to blue News. "Vitamin E, an antioxidant, is harmless but not necessary for children. Chamomile should be avoided in children who are prone to allergies, as it can trigger contact allergies - especially with sensitive skin or an existing pollen allergy," she continues.

"Children's skin in infancy does not usually require extensive care", says Meli, "mild cleansing and consistent sun protection are sufficient. It is important that cleansing products are pH-neutral, soap-free and fragrance-free so that the natural protective barrier is not disturbed."

But there are exceptions: For example, children with sensitive or diseased skin - such as atopic eczema like neurodermatitis. "Their skin loses moisture more quickly and tends to be dry, red and itchy," the dermatologist told blue News. "In these cases, regular moisturizing and moisturizing care is crucial to strengthen the skin barrier and prevent eczema flare-ups."

But: "Regardless of skin type, sun protection is a must. Children's skin is particularly sensitive to UV rays, which is why it needs extra protection."

Parents who want to introduce their children to skincare at an early age should look out for gentle products - and exercise restraint. "Mild, pH-neutral, fragrance-free products that have been specially developed for children's skin are recommended. The rule for healthy skin is: as little as possible, as much as necessary," explains Meli.

It is not possible to say in general when specific skin care is advisable: "It depends on the individual skin condition of the child," explains the dermatologist. "From puberty onwards, when the skin changes due to hormonal changes, targeted skincare can be useful for most children - for example to regulate sebum or treat blemishes."

All skincare should aim to keep the skin healthy. "Limits should be drawn where skincare overburdens children's skin or disrupts the natural balance," says the dermatologist.

Fierce criticism on social media

Mitchell is heavily criticized on social media for her sheet masks. On Instagram, one user commented under the actress's post: "I can barely find the words to express how disappointing and dystopian this is."

Or: "Please explain to me why toddlers need face masks and skincare and have to sit in front of a makeup mirror and look at themselves. At that age they should be playing, getting dirty and not worrying about how their skin looks. It just seems so unnecessary to me," commented another user.

Leon, one of the best-known skin influencers, is also critical of the new products. He thinks the products are rubbish and is particularly critical of the high prices and the fact that young girls are being persuaded to use different products too early so that their skin looks as ideal as possible.

But there are also users who take a more relaxed view of sheet masks, such as Erica: "It's just a damn face mask and we pretend it's enriched with retinol or something." As a child, she would have loved a sheet mask like this.

The "Sephora Kids" phenomenon

Skincare for children has been a topic of discussion for several years - most recently due to the "Sephora Kids" phenomenon. This refers to girls who invest their pocket money in creams, masks or blush - products that are originally intended for adults.

On social media, many of these girls show off their purchases, share videos and guide their audience through their morning and evening skincare routines.

In the process, rude behavior towards other customers and employees repeatedly occurred in Sephora stores, the testers were completely torn apart and sometimes the products were even pulled out of the hands of others.

Whether cloth masks or the trend around "Sephora Kids" - both phenomena show a similar pattern: even very young girls are encouraged to use cosmetics in order to adapt their appearance to common beauty ideals, as they are conveyed and marketed, especially in Western societies.