Isabelle Cesari, the person responsible for accompanying winners, next to the lucky winner. FDJ

This is the second time a French woman's lucky numbers have been drawn in EuroMillions. The first time she came away empty-handed due to bad luck. But this time she hits the jackpot - and wins 73 million francs.

Barman Nicolas

No time? blue News summarizes for you A French woman has won the EuroMillions jackpot by picking her lucky numbers.

These had already been drawn years ago. At the time, however, she had neglected to validate her lottery ticket.

"It was clear that I was going to win," said the lucky winner in an interview.

Now she wants to discover Asia, collect art and donate to a charitable organization. Show more

Through perseverance and a large portion of luck, a French woman has become a multi-millionaire. On December 17, she won 77,557,137 euros (around 73 million francs) in EuroMillions by picking her lucky numbers again. These had already been drawn a few years ago. But back then she had neglected to validate her lottery ticket.

She hit the jackpot by picking her lucky numbers 1, 3, 4, 21, 29 and the stars 2 and 7. The numbers were inspired by birthday dates, among other things.

"It was clear that I was going to win"

For the big winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, this jackpot is a kind of satisfaction. She knew that the numbers would bring her luck at some point and that they would come up a second time.

When she got the results, the emotions were overwhelming. "It was certain that I was going to win," she confided to the "Française des Jeux" according to a recent article in Le Parisien. This time she did not miss out on the fortune that had been waiting for her for so long.

She wants to share her fortune and realize her dreams

Even though her life has changed from one day to the next, the winner refuses to keep this fortune to herself. As she is very attached to her family, she wants her loved ones to benefit from it too.

As a newly minted multimillionaire, she wants to fulfill a long-cherished dream and discover Asia. And as a passionate art lover, she is also planning to buy works of art that she particularly likes.

She is also aware of her good fortune and wants to donate part of her winnings to an organization that is close to her heart.

Some passages of this article were created with the help of artificial intelligence.