According to military reports, Iran has once again launched attacks on Kuwait. The army announced on X that air defenses are in action to intercept enemy missiles and drones.

Any explosions were reportedly caused by air defense interception measures. Further details about the attacks or possible damage were not immediately available.

Sirens wailed again in Bahrain as well. The Bahraini Ministry of the Interior called on the public to seek shelter. The U.S. has been attacking targets in Iran again for days, while Tehran is carrying out retaliatory strikes against countries with U.S. military bases in the region. Bahrain and Kuwait are U.S. allies.