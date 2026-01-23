In the north of England, a trip to the beach suddenly turns into a nightmare. Dog Bruce is swept almost five kilometers out to sea by the wind. The search for the four-legged friend is initially unsuccessful.

Skipper Jimmy Reid was taking tourists to the Farne Islands in northern England when he heard a distress call. A sheepdog was drifting alone in an inflatable kayak on the open sea. Together with a crew member, he took part in the search for the animal and discovered the missing kayak after around 30 minutes.

However, the rescue was not without incident: when Bruce the dog was to be pulled on board, he slipped out of his harness and fell back into the water. It was only on the second attempt that they managed to bring the soaked and hypothermic sheepdog to safety.

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