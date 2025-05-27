Once again, history has been made when it comes to the world's highest mountain. Tashi Gyalzen Sherpa has become the first person to climb to the summit of Mount Everest four times in 14 days.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tashi Gyalzen Sherpa sets a new world record: He climbs the world's highest mountain four times in 14 days.

At 8849 meters, Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world. It is located in the Himalayas.

However, 29-year-old Sherpa Tashi Gyalzen is not the only person to hold a record. Show more

No one has ever achieved what he has: Sherpa mountain guide Tashi Gyalzen has climbed Mount Everest, 8849 meters, four times in 14 days. He will reach the summit of the highest mountain on May 9, 14, 19 and 23, 2025.

April and May are the best months for extreme athletes to set or break an Everest record. This is when the weather conditions are best in the Himalayan region for climbing the highest mountain in the world.

But there are even more records, including some that will also be written in May 2025: Sherpa Kami Rita reached the summit for the 31st time and is the leader when it comes to the number of ascents.

Find out which people also set world records in the video.

More videos from this section