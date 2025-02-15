Sheryl Crow sells Tesla - in protest against Musk - Gallery US singer Sheryl Crow is known for taking a political stance. (archive photo) Image: dpa Elon Musk had spoken out on X in favor of cutting state support for public broadcasting. (archive photo) Image: dpa Sheryl Crow sells Tesla - in protest against Musk - Gallery US singer Sheryl Crow is known for taking a political stance. (archive photo) Image: dpa Elon Musk had spoken out on X in favor of cutting state support for public broadcasting. (archive photo) Image: dpa

US singer Sheryl Crow is selling her Tesla. The musician is donating the money to the public radio station NPR. This is "threatened" by Musk.

In protest against tech billionaire Elon Musk's efforts to cut state funding for public broadcasting, US rock singer Sheryl Crow has reportedly sold her Tesla. The 63-year-old posted a video on her Instagram account showing a Tesla on a van being driven away. Crow ("All I wanna do") waves after the vehicle with a smile.

The multiple Grammy winner writes: "My parents always said... "you are who you hang out with". There comes a time when you have to decide who you want to associate with. Goodbye Tesla." "Time to Say Goodbye" by Andrea Bocelli plays.

Money from the sale goes to public radio

According to the post, Crow donated the money from the sale to the public and non-commercial broadcaster NPR (National Public Radio), as it is "threatened" by Musk, as she writes, "in the hope that the truth will continue to find its way to those who are ready to know the truth."

The background to the action is that Musk had spoken out on X in favor of cutting state financial support for NPR, among other things. US President Donald Trump has tasked Musk and his team, known as DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), with scrutinizing and cutting government spending. NPR is primarily funded by sponsorship and donations, but also receives government grants.

In addition, the new head of the Federal Communications Commission (FFC) appointed by Trump, Brendan Carr, has ordered an investigation into NPR, among others, to cut federal funding for all public broadcasting. The FFC is an independent US authority created by Congress that issues licenses to radio and television stations in the USA.

During the election campaign, Trump repeatedly threatened to take action against political opponents if he won the election, to appoint special investigators against them, charge them and even put them in prison - including journalists. He describes the media as "enemies of the people" and wants to revoke the licenses of unwelcome broadcasters.