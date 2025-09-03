If shoes from the Swiss company On are sold in Switzerland, the manufacturer must refrain from displaying the Swiss cross on the product. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

The dispute between On and the Swissness watchdogs is escalating. The Zurich-based shoe manufacturer has received mail from the Chinese competition authority. The question is whether On is allowed to use the Swiss cross. On speaks of "denunciation" and criticizes the "prank".

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich shoe label On has its shoes produced in Asia.

Nevertheless, the Swiss cross is emblazoned on models that are sold abroad.

This contradicts the Swissness rules, which is why it is now facing legal trouble - in China. Show more

According to information from Blick, the Swissness Enforcement Association has made representations to the Chinese competition authorities about the shoe manufacturer On. The background to this is the conflict surrounding the Swiss cross, which is still displayed on shoes sold abroad, according to the newspaper. A legal representative is to clarify in advance with the Chinese authorities "under which conditions the use of the Swiss cross on products of non-Swiss origin is permitted under Chinese law". The request alone apparently has an impact: On has already received mail from the Chinese authorities, threatening proceedings, the newspaper wrote.

This is shown by a "widespread exchange of letters between On and the Swissness inspectors, whose addressees also include other business representatives, ambassadors and even federal councillors". The letters are available to the newspaper.

According to the report, On does not want to settle the dispute in China. It is seeking clarification in the Swiss courts. Swissness Enforcement did not wish to comment in view of a meeting with the sporting goods manufacturer taking place today, Wednesday. The newspaper quoted the association as saying that it did not want to "torpedo the good dialog with On with further statements on our part".

On reacts angrily

The dispute between On and the Swissness watchdogs has not yet resulted in an agreement or a trial. The Zurich-based company, whose investors include tennis legend Roger Federer, has only made one concession: it no longer uses the Swiss cross on products sold in Switzerland. However, it is still displayed on On articles sold abroad. This is because the authorities there also have hardly any means of enforcing Swiss laws.

On apparently reacted angrily to a "Blick" inquiry. The newspaper quoted the company as saying that the actions of Swiss Enforcement and the Institute for Intellectual Property in China were a unique occurrence that "seems like a prank". A Swiss company is being deliberately denounced abroad by a private association with the help of a Swiss authority, it continued.