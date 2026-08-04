According to local reports, a wooden ship was attacked by a drone boat off the coast of Yemen and sunk. The German Press Agency learned from sources within Yemen’s internationally recognized government that the vessel was a cargo ship sailing under the Indian flag that had come from Djibouti in East Africa. The 14 crew members, most of whom were Indian, were rescued by the coast guard and marines.

The attack in the Red Sea off the port city of Hudaida reportedly caused a fire aboard the “Faize Noore Oliya,” after which the ship sank. It was supposed to be delivering cargo to the Yemeni port city of Mocha. Military sources stated that the drone boat was “manufactured in Iran.”

The Iran-backed Houthi militia, which is suspected of carrying out the attack, did not initially comment. The militia had announced at noon that it had attacked Najran Airport in southern Saudi Arabia with a drone. There was no confirmation of this from Riyadh.

No Casualties After Attack

Fighters allied with Tarik Salih on Yemen’s west coast also confirmed the attack and the rescue operation in the Red Sea. The so-called National Resistance Forces reported that there were no casualties. Salih is a member of Yemen’s Presidential Council, which leads the country’s internationally recognized government, and the nephew of the slain President Ali Abdullah Salih. Salih’s troops control sections of Yemen’s western coast along the Red Sea.

The Houthis have been fighting for years against the internationally recognized government, which is supported by Saudi Arabia. They have recently launched a new wave of attacks in the Red Sea, as they did in 2023. In the process, they have attacked several ships or forced them to take a long detour around the Cape of Good Hope.

Due to the attacks, there are fears that the vital Bab al-Mandab Strait could effectively be closed, just like the Strait of Hormuz—with even more severe consequences for global trade and energy prices. For now, however, traffic through the Bab al-Mandab Strait continues as usual. China is reported to have made contact with the Houthis to prevent attacks on its ships and ensure safe passage.