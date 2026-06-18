Following the signing of the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran, shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains subdued for the time being.

Despite the political agreement between the U.S. and Iran, numerous ships are still waiting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. (File photo)

The Association of German Shipowners (VDR) does not currently see a significant increase in traffic, a spokesperson told the German Press Agency. “While more than 100 ship transits are typically recorded daily, the number of transits recorded most recently has been predominantly in the single-digit to low double-digit range,”

Earlier in the morning, the maritime data provider Windward reported in a post on X that seven freighters were currently passing through the strait, and additional ships were moving from the Persian Gulf toward the passage. The data provider Kpler counted four transits by early Thursday afternoon, the company announced.

An overview from the UN’s specialized agency for maritime shipping, the IMO, through Tuesday shows that the number of transits has increased slightly from a low level. The IMO, which draws on multiple sources, estimated the number of passages on Tuesday at 15. Kpler counted 14 passages on Tuesday and six on Wednesday.

The framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran, which has since been signed, provides for the lifting of mutual blockades of the strait to shipping. However, details remain unclear.

Hapag-Lloyd Prepares Ships for Passage

Germany’s largest container shipping company, Hapag-Lloyd, told the German Press Agency: “Our four chartered vessels in the Persian Gulf are being prepared for passage through the Strait of Hormuz—but we will only proceed once it is safe to do so.” The company did not provide a timeline. Hapag-Lloyd will first assess how the agreement between the U.S. and Iran is being implemented.

Normalization of supplies from the Gulf could still take time

According to expert estimates, the normalization of energy product shipments from the region could still take some time even after the strait reopens, as production facilities have been damaged. In addition, insurers must first adjust to the new situation.

At the start of the war with Israel and the U.S., Iran had rendered the strait impassable for international shipping through attacks and threats. The U.S. subsequently responded with its own naval blockade targeting ships bound for or departing from Iranian ports. China is considered the main buyer of Iranian oil. If the U.S. naval blockade were lifted, Iran could quickly regain important sources of revenue.