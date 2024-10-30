Huge fire at 🇬🇧 UK nuclear submarine shipyard Barrow-in-Furness where new £1.6bn Astute-class sub is under construction.



Yesterday an explosion rocked the 🇸🇰 ZVS' Snin artillery shells plant.



🇷🇺 Russia is attacking us on our territory & we are afraid to hit back. Just saying... pic.twitter.com/oR5cqte0Gy — 1 Star (@PawelSokala) October 30, 2024

The British nuclear submarines are built and maintained in north-west England. Now a fire breaks out there.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two people have been injured in a fire at a submarine shipyard in the UK.

The police spoke of a "significant" fire. Show more

Two people have been injured in a fire at a submarine shipyard in the UK. The police spoke of a "significant" fire. However, there was no nuclear risk. However, the authorities advised residents to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution.

Video clips on social media showed flames shooting out of a building and sirens sounding. The cause of the fire is unknown. There was no comment from the operator, defense contractor BAE Systems.

The shipyard in the north-western English town of Barrow-in-Furness is where the British Navy's submarines are maintained, including the four ships of the "Vanguard" class, which can be equipped with nuclear missiles.

The successor model "Dreadnought", which is due to enter service in the early 2030s, is also being built in Barrow. The nuclear power Great Britain has four nuclear submarines, at least one of which is permanently in service.

dpa