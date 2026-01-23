The running shoe manufacturer On once again posted record sales in the second quarter of 2026 and further increased its profitability. However, its full-year forecasts were revised slightly downward.

Revenue climbed 13.5 percent to 850 million Swiss francs, the Zurich-based company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced on Tuesday. Adjusted for currency effects, the increase was a whopping 21.6 percent. The main driver of growth was the direct-to-consumer business, which grew by 26 percent on an adjusted basis and reached a new high, accounting for 46 percent of total revenue.

Within the individual product categories, the smaller segments of apparel (+48%) and accessories (+88%) grew significantly faster than the core footwear business (+11%). However, with a 92 percent share of sales, footwear remains by far the company’s most important pillar.

In the largest market, the Americas, revenue rose by 5 percent to 452 million Swiss francs. In the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa), revenue increased by 15 percent to 228 million Swiss francs. The Asia-Pacific region once again showed the strongest growth, with sales soaring by 43 percent to 171 million Swiss francs.

Higher Profitability

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 24 percent to 168 million Swiss francs, and the margin increased to 19.8 percent from 18.2 percent. According to On, this is primarily attributable to the higher proportion of higher-margin direct-to-consumer business, efficiency gains, and the decision to forgo large-scale discount campaigns.

The bottom line was a profit of 105.0 million Swiss francs, following a loss of 40.9 million Swiss francs in the same quarter of the previous year. At the time, management had attributed that loss primarily to the weakening of the U.S. dollar against the Swiss franc. This had led to negative valuation effects on assets held in dollars, which did not recur this quarter.

Revenue Forecast Lowered

Despite its strong performance, the company—in which Roger Federer also holds a stake—is slightly scaling back its revenue forecast for the full year 2026. It now expects currency-adjusted revenue growth in the low 20% range (previously at least 23%). In Swiss francs, this is expected to result in net revenue of between 3.47 and 3.56 billion.

The adjusted EBITDA margin is still expected to be between 19.5 and 20 percent. However, the forecast for the gross profit margin has been raised. It is now expected to be at least 65 percent (previously 64.5 percent). These forecasts do not include any benefits from expected duty refunds in the United States in the second half of the year.