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A harmless shoe sale on Ricardo ends in financial disaster for a Bernese family. Cyber criminals gain access to the family account and steal more than 40,000 francs. The money was intended for their young daughter's future.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Bernese family loses over 40,000 francs to fraudsters after a Ricardo sale.

The perpetrators lure the victim into a trap with a deceptively genuine phishing email.

Despite two-factor authentication, the criminals managed to empty the account. Show more

At the beginning of March, a 34-year-old father from Bern puts a pair of shoes up for sale on Ricardo for the first time. Shortly afterwards, a supposed prospective buyer called "Tiago" gets in touch.

At first, everything seemed serious, as the man wrote to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The buyer first wants to collect the goods in person, but later asks to receive the shoes by post. To clarify the details, the two switch from the Ricardo chat to WhatsApp. The request seems harmless to the seller.

A little later, the alleged buyer explains that payment will be made via a Ricardo payment function. All he needs is the seller's email address. Shortly afterwards, a deceptively genuine message arrives in the name of Ricardo. In it, the father of the family is asked to confirm receipt of payment. When he clicks on the link, he ends up on a fake bank page. In the background, the criminals access his login details. When the usual release request from the bank appears on his cell phone, he confirms it in the belief that he will receive the money for the shoes - and thus opens the door to his account for the criminals.

40,000 francs disappear within a few days

In the days that followed, the fraudsters systematically emptied the family account. Particularly bitter: just two weeks earlier, the wife had transferred her savings to the joint account. In total, the perpetrators stole more than 40,000 francs. When the wife wanted to pay a bill on Monday morning, she noticed the fraud. There are only eight francs left in the account. "You lose the ground under your feet," says the father of the family looking back.

The case corresponds exactly to a scam that blue News had already warned about at the beginning of April. Criminals target people who are selling something on Ricardo for the first time. The perpetrators contact their victims as supposed buyers, lure them to phishing sites with fake Ricardo emails or Whatsapp messages and then steal their bank and access data.

Particularly perfidious: the fraudsters specifically select their victims based on publicly visible profile information and focus on inexperienced sellers.