Some buyers in the USA find the shoes of Swiss manufacturer On unacceptable - and are suing the company for damages. Keystone

They say the conditions are unacceptable: Consumers in America have filed a lawsuit against the Swiss shoe manufacturer On. The accusation: the shoes squeak embarrassingly. The claim: millions in damages.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The shoe manufacturer On is facing a potential class action lawsuit in the USA.

Two buyers are accusing the Zurich-based company of serious negligence.

On failed to inform consumers about squeaking noises in the shoes. The buyers are now hoping for millions. Show more

Because the shoes, according to the statement of claim, "cause a loud, embarrassing and difficult to suppress squeaking noise with every step", the Swiss sports shoe manufacturer On is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit. It was filed by two Americans in Portland, Oregon, where On has its US headquarters.

The plaintiff noticed after around three months that his shoes squeaked with every step, reports the Portland Business Journal, citing the statement of claim. In it, On is accused of omission: On had failed to inform buyers about the squeaking noises that were occurring.

No reasonable consumer would buy shoes as expensive as those made by the defendant company On if they were either unwearable because of the embarrassing noise or required DIY measures to stop the noise, it continued. One of the plaintiffs had rubbed coconut oil into the high-tech soles.

Millions in damages expected

Attached to the statement of claim are numerous Reddit threads, TikTok videos and websites with repair tips for squeaky shoes. They are intended to show that the plaintiffs are not the only consumers bothered by the problem.

On now faces high costs. The plaintiffs are seeking a class action by affected consumers. If this is approved, they are demanding five million US dollars in damages for the plaintiffs. On should also pay the legal fees. According to the Portland Business Journal, the manufacturer could not be reached for comment.