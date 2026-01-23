At least two people were shot and killed on the grounds of the Seattle Center on Sunday evening. Several others were injured, including a toddler. Police arrested a suspect.

Here's what it's all about At least two people were killed in a shooting at the Seattle Center.

Several people were injured, including a toddler.

A suspect has been arrested; the motive is still unclear. Summary created with

At least two people were killed in a shooting in downtown Seattle, Washington. The incident occurred on Sunday evening (local time) at the Seattle Center event grounds, according to a police statement on the online platform X. Several people were injured, including a toddler, a spokeswoman for the city’s fire department told U.S. media.

The police arrested a suspect, according to a statement by Katie Wilson, the mayor of the major city on the U.S. West Coast. She described it as an “act of horrific violence.”

The motive behind the incident was initially unclear. There was also no further information about the suspect. The “Bite of Seattle” festival took place over the weekend on the grounds of the Seattle Center, located in the heart of the city in the northwestern United States—a food festival featuring dozens of booths that, according to the organizers, attracts several hundred thousand visitors each year.

Eyewitnesses: Panic suddenly broke out at the festival

The *Seattle Times* and other media outlets quoted eyewitnesses who described how panic suddenly broke out following the gunshots, causing frightened people to flee. “Gun violence changes families forever,” Wilson continued in the statement. Addressing the victims and their families, she added: “Seattle mourns with you, and we will stand by your side during the difficult days ahead.” The incident will be investigated in the coming days, and the public will be informed “transparently” about the results of the investigation.

The U.S. news network CNN cited figures from the nonprofit organization Gun Violence Archive, according to which this shooting was one of at least 271 that have already occurred in the U.S. this year in which at least four people were struck by bullets.