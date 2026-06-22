Three students were killed and at least seven others were injured in a shooting at a school in the Philippines. According to police, the incident occurred this morning (local time) at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City in the eastern part of the island nation, about 575 kilometers southeast of the capital, Manila.

Two suspects, aged 14 and 15, were arrested, according to a police spokesperson. Both were reportedly students at the high school. The source of the firearms is still under investigation. Meanwhile, the spokesperson emphasized that there are indications the two teenagers may have been bullied, adding: “The school has several entrances and exits, but at the time of the incident, only one security guard was on duty.”

In a video posted on social media, screams and crying students can be heard as shots ring out. The students appear to be hiding under desks. Two male students seem to be barricading a door before more shots are fired.

Investigations into the circumstances

The police further reported that the identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed. Several injured people were immediately taken to hospitals and treated there, they said. All schools in the immediate vicinity were initially closed.

The investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing. Police stated that they are working to identify all those involved and determine the motive. “Appropriate police measures are also being taken to ensure that those responsible are held accountable to the full extent of the law,” they said.

The public was urged to remain calm. A spokeswoman for Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the president was deeply disturbed and had ordered a thorough investigation.