Horror in Thailand: At least seven people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in a shooting at a school north of Bangkok. According to initial reports, the dead include three teachers, three students, and the teenage perpetrator, as reported by the newspaper “Khaosod,” citing local emergency response authorities. The exact sequence of events and the motive were initially unclear.

A crowd has gathered outside a school in the Thai province of Nonthaburi after shots were fired there. Photo: Sakchai Lalit/AP/dpa

The incident occurred this morning at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Nonthaburi Province. According to initial investigations, the suspected perpetrator was a student. According to security forces, he has since been found dead in a classroom—he apparently shot himself after the incident. Investigators discovered large quantities of ammunition in his bag.

According to reports, panic broke out among the students and teachers in the building. Police, emergency responders, and emergency doctors arrived in large numbers. Students, teachers, and other staff were evacuated from the campus. Emergency management officials reported 15 injured—at least one of whom is said to be in critical condition.

Did the perpetrator shoot his grandparents first?

According to media reports, two additional victims have since been found in the perpetrator’s family’s apartment, believed to be the boy’s grandparents. He is said to have shot them as well. The father is reportedly being questioned by police.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul expressed deep sorrow. He offered his condolences to the victims’ families and said he was shocked “that such an incident could happen in our country.” Thai politicians immediately called for stricter gun laws in the country and for better security at educational institutions.