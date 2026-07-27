Several people were shot at an event in the U.S. state of Washington. Reports indicate that there are several dead and injured. Police are urging people to avoid the area.

At least two people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Seattle, Washington. The incident occurred at the Seattle Center event grounds, according to a police statement on the online platform X. In addition to the two fatalities, several people were injured, a spokeswoman for the city’s fire department told U.S. media—including a toddler. Police urged the public to avoid the area. It was initially unclear whether the perpetrator(s) had been apprehended or what the motive behind the violent crime was.

The “Bite of Seattle” festival took place over the weekend at the Seattle Center, located in the heart of the city in the northwestern United States—a food festival featuring dozens of booths that, according to the organizers, attracts several hundred thousand visitors each year. The “Seattle Times” and other media outlets quoted eyewitnesses who described how panic suddenly broke out following the gunshots, causing frightened people to flee.