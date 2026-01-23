United States of America Shooting at Event Venue: Several Dead in Seattle

At least two people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Seattle, Washington. The incident occurred at the Seattle Center event grounds, according to a police statement on the online platform X. In addition to the two fatalities, several people were injured, a spokeswoman for the city’s fire department told U.S. media—including a toddler. Police urged the public to avoid the area. It was initially unclear whether the perpetrator(s) had been apprehended or what the motive behind the violent crime was.