Three people were killed in a shootout in the Canadian city of Montreal. Police reported that, in addition to a police officer and a civilian, the suspected attacker was also among the dead.

A person looks out the window as police respond to a shooting in the Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood of Montreal. Photo: Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press/AP/dpa

In addition, two people were injured, including a female police officer. The circumstances of the incident remain unclear. A terrorist motive was initially ruled out. In subsequent statements, officials noted that it was too early to speculate on a motive. There are no other suspects in the case.

The shooting took place on Monday afternoon (local time) at a hotel in the Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood. The neighborhood is known for its large immigrant population and Jewish community. Eyewitnesses reported hearing dozens of gunshots. The suspected attacker was reportedly wearing camouflage clothing.

Chaos reigned for hours: The police warned of an “armed and dangerous suspect” and urged people to avoid the area. Witnesses described loud screams, people running away, and others barricading themselves inside.

The two victims

Upon arriving at the scene, officers came under fire, a police spokesperson said. Armored vehicles and heavily armed police units were then deployed. “Today, one of our own fell while fulfilling his duty to protect and serve,” said Police Chief Fady Dagher of the 34-year-old officer who was killed during the operation. “It is a very, very sad day. It is a nightmare.” No police officer had been killed in the line of duty in Montreal for 24 years. The female officer who was shot is no longer in critical condition, the statement added.

According to a Jewish organization in Canada, the civilian who was killed was a member of Montreal’s Jewish community. Local media reports indicate that the man was 68 years old. Videos circulating online after the incident suggest, according to media reports, that he may have been shot by police officers. The police referred to the ongoing investigation.

The Alleged Manifesto—A Threat to Police Officers?

According to Canadian media, the perpetrator is said to have written a manifesto. Security authorities did not initially confirm this. According to the *Globe and Mail*, a warning was sent to police departments across the country following the incident, cautioning against copycat crimes. The newspaper cites informed sources. The alleged manifesto reportedly calls on the public to shoot at police officers.

According to further media reports, the document also contained hateful language typical of the so-called “incel” movement—an anti-feminist online community that promotes archaic gender roles and misogynistic narratives.