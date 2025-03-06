The Zurich cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office responsible for serious violent crime began investigations. (archive picture) Keystone

Shots were fired in Zurich on Friday evening. The police have now arrested 5 men.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to initial police findings, several people involved in an argument drove off in at least two vehicles and hurried after each other. During the journey, shots were apparently fired at the other from one of the two vehicles involved, Zurich city police wrote in a press release on Friday evening. The driving style of the two cars had endangered third parties.

Extensive investigations by the Zurich cantonal police led to the arrest of five people suspected of being involved in the shooting shortly after the incident. They are three 32-year-old Swiss nationals, a 31-year-old Albanian-Kosovan dual national and a 29-year-old Portuguese national.

The specific background to the shootings and the exact motives have not yet been fully clarified and investigations are ongoing. At the request of the public prosecutor's office, the compulsory measures court has ordered the pre-trial detention of four of the five people arrested. One Swiss national was released after being questioned by the police. The presumption of innocence applies until the legal conclusion of the proceedings.

The shooting had been preceded by an altercation between several people. The police received the report of possible shots fired on Hardstrasse near Albisriederplatz shortly after 5.00 pm. Several patrols were deployed immediately.

The police are looking for witnesses. The public prosecutor's office responsible for serious violent crime and the Zurich cantonal police have begun an investigation. The affected street was temporarily closed while evidence was secured.