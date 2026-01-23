Emergency responders evacuated a shopping center in Villars-sur-Glâne, FR, on Thursday morning due to a chemical alert. No one was injured, according to the cantonal police. There was no danger to the public.

The alarm was triggered around 8:30 a.m. Emergency responders on the scene detected hydrogen chloride gas emanating from a utility room in the underground parking garage of the building complex.

The police reported that the building had been evacuated as a precautionary measure and in an orderly manner. Those evacuated were taken to a safe location.

The affected area was cordoned off for less than two hours. By noon, the entire building complex was accessible again.

Ventilation efforts in the underground parking garage were still underway at noon; the garage will remain closed indefinitely. The exact circumstances of the incident are under investigation.