In the second quarter in particular, significantly more Swiss people flocked to stores on the other side of the border. Symbolbild: Keystone

Swiss retailers are suffering from shopping tourism. Shopping across the border is booming despite the lowering of the duty-free limit at the beginning of the year.

The Swiss retail trade has had a difficult first half of the year - not least because of the boom in shopping tourism.

For the period from January to June 2025, the industry is expecting sales to fall by 1.9% compared to the same period last year. This was announced by the Swiss Retail Federation on Wednesday, citing an analysis of debit and credit card transactions.

Stores are under particularly strong pressure. The association expects a decline of 2.2 percent here. The biggest losers are the "leisure, hobbies, toys", "clothes and shoes" and "watches and jewelry" segments. Food, on the other hand, is popular.

Meanwhile, online business has developed somewhat better and will probably increase by 0.8%. In the previous year, Swiss online retail had suffered from competition from Chinese online suppliers such as Temu and Shein.

Competition from shopping tourism

The Swiss Retail Federation sees a problem above all in shopping tourism and sees a "new dynamic" there. In the second quarter in particular, significantly more Swiss people flocked to stores across the border. The association recorded an increase of around six percent in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Since the beginning of the year, the Federal Council has halved the duty-free limit from CHF 300 to CHF 150 per person per day. However, according to the association, this does not solve the problem.

Shopping tourism - such as here between Basel and Weil am Rhein - is booming despite the reduction in the duty-free limit. Keystone (Archivbild)

Reduction had "hardly any effect"

"We assume that the reduction to 150 francs had hardly any effect on shopping tourism," said Director Dagmar Jenni when asked by the news agency AWP.

The association had therefore spoken out in favor of a reduction to 50 francs. It is also calling for less regulation and social security contributions for Swiss retail companies.

SVP calls for further reduction

The boom in shopping tourism is also attracting political attention. SVP politician Diana Gutjahr does not think the new duty-free limit is low enough and is calling for a further reduction.

"We must be aware that more than eight billion Swiss francs flow abroad every year for private consumption," she tells Blick.

