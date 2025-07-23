The Swiss retail trade has had a difficult first half of the year - not least because of the boom in shopping tourism.
For the period from January to June 2025, the industry is expecting sales to fall by 1.9% compared to the same period last year. This was announced by the Swiss Retail Federation on Wednesday, citing an analysis of debit and credit card transactions.
Stores are under particularly strong pressure. The association expects a decline of 2.2 percent here. The biggest losers are the "leisure, hobbies, toys", "clothes and shoes" and "watches and jewelry" segments. Food, on the other hand, is popular.
Meanwhile, online business has developed somewhat better and will probably increase by 0.8%. In the previous year, Swiss online retail had suffered from competition from Chinese online suppliers such as Temu and Shein.
The Swiss Retail Federation sees a problem above all in shopping tourism and sees a "new dynamic" there. In the second quarter in particular, significantly more Swiss people flocked to stores across the border. The association recorded an increase of around six percent in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter of the previous year.