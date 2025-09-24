Shopping abroad is still very popular in Switzerland. sda

Despite the lowered duty-free limit, shopping tourism is booming. According to a study by the University of St. Gallen, the Swiss are spending more money abroad than ever before - especially on food.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss shopping tourists spent around CHF 9.3 billion abroad in 2025.

Despite a lower exemption limit, spending has risen by 10 percent since 2022.

The main motives are lower prices, greater choice and financial necessity. Show more

Shopping tourism remains a mass phenomenon - and continues to grow. According to a new study by the University of St. Gallen, the Swiss spent a total of CHF 9.26 billion across the border in 2025. This is around 10 percent more than in the last survey in 2022, as the Tamedia newspapers first reported.

Food is particularly popular, with CHF 4.13 billion spent on food alone. This means that food accounts for 44 percent of total spending abroad. Drugstore items, furniture, clothing and medicines are also high on the list. The German-speaking Swiss prefer to go to Constance or Weil am Rhein, where they shop at the DM drugstore chain, for example. French-speaking Swiss like to go to Pontarlier, Ticino to Como.

On average, consumers spend around CHF 229 per purchase, slightly more than in 2022. At the same time, they are willing to travel longer distances, on average just under 59 kilometers - so shopping tourism is no longer limited to border regions.

Border shopping continues despite lower customs border

At the beginning of 2025, politicians attempted to counteract this by halving the exemption limit for duty-free purchases from CHF 300 to CHF 150. However, the measure has not slowed down the trend - on the contrary. According to the researchers, the low prices abroad are simply necessary for many households. Over 50 percent of those surveyed stated that they were financially dependent on cheap shopping opportunities.

Added to this is the persistent price difference: according to the study, costs abroad are on average 40 percent lower than in Switzerland. The difference is perceived to be even greater - respondents put it at around 66 percent.

This means that shopping tourism remains not only a nuisance for the Swiss retail trade, but also a political issue. In the canton of Thurgau, trade representatives have been calling for the complete abolition of the exemption limit for some time. However, it is questionable whether this could slow down the flow of billions abroad.