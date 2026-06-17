Due to the acute economic crisis in Cuba, there is now also a shortage of communion wafers for Catholic services. Since the nuns can no longer produce enough of the thin wafers, churches in Puerto Rico and Panama had 335,000 communion wafers shipped to Cuba, as reported by the Catholic news portal ACI Prensa.

ARCHIVE – Communion wafers lie in a dish at Holy Cross Church in Münster (North Rhine-Westphalia) on April 11, 2015. According to Catholic belief, Jesus Christ is present in the communion wafer. Photo: Caroline SeidSeidel-Dissmannel/dpa

An oil embargo and economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. government have recently further exacerbated the long-standing crisis in the socialist Caribbean nation.

“This gesture of brotherhood is a response to the difficulties several Cuban dioceses are facing in securing a supply of communion wafers,” the Archdiocese of Panama stated. According to reports, 300,000 communion wafers came from Puerto Rico, and another 35,000 from Panama. According to Catholic belief, the consecrated communion wafer becomes the Body of Jesus Christ and is distributed during Communion.

As reported by the Puerto Rican Catholic newspaper “El Visitante,” flour shortages and ongoing power outages are the main factors hindering the production of the Eucharistic bread in Cuba. The shipment was made at the request of the Cuban bishops. As a result of the U.S. oil embargo, the island is experiencing power outages of up to 20 hours a day in some areas.