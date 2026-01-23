The heat wave continues to grip Switzerland. Shortly after noon on Thursday, new record highs for July 30 were recorded in various locations on the northern side of the Alps.

Once again, those who can find a way to cool off are lucky. (Stock photo)

Heat Shortly after noon, the first temperature records are already being set

According to MeteoSwiss, Basel-Binningen even set a new record for the current month at 1:30 p.m., with a temperature of 38.7 degrees. That figure was just slightly below this year’s Swiss temperature record of 39 degrees, which was recorded on June 27.

The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology recorded daily records, for example, in St. Gallen at 12:40 p.m. with 29.3 degrees, in Payerne, VD, with 32.7 degrees, and in Davos, GR, with 27.1 degrees. In Meiringen, Bern, the temperature reached 33.2 degrees at 1:00 p.m., and in Bad Ragaz, St. Gallen, it reached 34.1 degrees.

In the summer, daily high temperatures are usually not reached until between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. According to a weather blog on the SRF Meteo website, this is because the sun’s rays first warm the ground, which then warms the air.

As the day progresses, this could lead not only to new records for the month of July, but even to new all-time temperature records, the weather service Meteonews wrote on its website on Thursday. Temperatures of 36 to 38 degrees are expected across the region.

At the same time, meteorologists are warning of a strengthening northwest wind. Strong gusts are possible, especially at the southern foot of the Jura Mountains.