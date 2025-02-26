Shots, injuries and a manhunt at the district court - Gallery Heavily armed police officers were also involved in the large-scale operation. Image: dpa Crime scene very close to the district court: the shots were fired shortly after the end of a trial there in the death of a former professional boxer. Image: dpa Two people were arrested at the scene after the shots were fired. Image: dpa Shots, injuries and a manhunt at the district court - Gallery Heavily armed police officers were also involved in the large-scale operation. Image: dpa Crime scene very close to the district court: the shots were fired shortly after the end of a trial there in the death of a former professional boxer. Image: dpa Two people were arrested at the scene after the shots were fired. Image: dpa

Shots are fired outside the Bielefeld district court, there are injuries and one arrest. But the operation is still in full swing hours later. It is unclear what is happening behind the barriers.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several shots were fired outside the district court in Bielefeld, North Rhine-Westphalia, on Wednesday.

At least two people were injured, according to the police.

No information was initially available on the severity of the injuries or the number of suspects.

In March 2024, a former professional boxer is shot dead in the middle of Bielefeld's pedestrian zone, and just under a year later shots are fired again. At least two people are injured, and there is also talk of a life-threatening injury. Again in the middle of the city center, on Bundesstrasse 66, just a few steps away from the district court.

And again there seems to be a connection with the killing of ex-boxer Besar Nimani: The trial against one of the men allegedly responsible for Nimani's death has been going on in the court building - under strict security precautions - since the end of January.

The trial continued there on Wednesday. According to the court, shots were fired shortly after the trial was interrupted at midday. According to the police, the first emergency calls from passers-by were received at around 1.40 p.m. - they had heard gunshots, a police spokeswoman said.

Heavily armed and protected: Numerous police officers are also on the scene after the shooting Bild: dpa

According to police sources, it was a targeted attack on people connected to the trial. One person was reportedly critically injured by the shots. The police will later say that at least two people were injured.

What else is known?

According to information from police circles, one suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting. However, investigators say it is unclear how many people are involved.

The police quickly cordoned off the area and several ambulances were still at the intersection in front of the courthouse in the afternoon. A helicopter is deployed. "Avoid the area", the police announce on Platform X.

The police operation continues hours after the attack: The multi-lane road at the scene is closed, the streetcar cannot pass. Some side streets near the crime scene are also inaccessible. Numerous police are on the scene, some of them with machine guns, helmets and masks.

At a nearby grammar school, pupils and teachers initially stayed in their classrooms on the recommendation of the police - as a precaution, as the deputy principal emphasized. At around 3.15 p.m., however, the police gave the all-clear and the pupils made their way home.

There is a large police operation near the district court in Bielefeld. Bild: Christian Müller/TV7news/dpa

What exactly happened at midday, with what consequences and what happened in the cordoned-off area, the police are not giving any precise details for the time being. "The investigations to clarify the facts are in full swing", according to an initial statement. The investigators are also not ruling out a connection with the trial taking place at the court.

What is the trial about?

A trial into Nimani's death began in the district court at the end of January. The trial is taking place under heavy security. Officers from a police task force secure the building and the courtroom. All visitors, co-plaintiffs and media representatives had to undergo a search before entering the courtroom.

According to the Bielefeld public prosecutor's office, two men allegedly ambushed the victim on March 9, 2024 and fired 16 shots in front of a store in Bielefeld's pedestrian zone according to a joint plan.

The 38-year-old had previously parked his car nearby and walked towards the later crime scene. He bled to death on the spot. The motive is still unclear. The 34-year-old man now charged with murder has not yet commented on the accusation. Another suspect is still on the run.