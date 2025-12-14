Fatal shooting at elite university in the USA Shots are fired on the campus of Brown University. There are also fatalities. Image: dpa Neighbors of the university were asked not to leave their homes. Image: dpa Fatal shooting at elite university in the USA Shots are fired on the campus of Brown University. There are also fatalities. Image: dpa Neighbors of the university were asked not to leave their homes. Image: dpa

Shots are fired at Brown University in the state of Rhode Island. At least two people die, the shooter flees. A major police operation is launched.

A gunman has killed two students and shot at least eight others at a university in the city of Providence in the US state of Rhode Island.

The injured were in a critical but stable condition, Mayor Brett Smiley said at a press conference. Another person was slightly injured but not shot. The perpetrator fled and had still not been caught several hours after the crime.

The mayor said that the more than 400 police officers on duty included officers from the FBI. Students on the Brown University campus and residents around the university were asked not to go outside.

Police released a video late yesterday evening showing the suspect dressed in black. His face was unrecognizable. The suspected shooter left the university campus on foot - his motive is still unclear.

Campus becomes a crime scene

Brown University is part of the so-called "Ivy League", the elite universities in the north-east of the USA. According to the police, the shooter fired in a building on the campus where engineering and physics are taught.

There are classrooms and laboratories there, they said. According to the university management, all of the victims were students. The crime took place while final examinations were in progress.

There had initially been reports that the shooter had been caught. US President Donald Trump had also spread this via his Truth Social platform. However, the information turned out to be false. Trump then also corrected his statements in a new post on the subject.

The city of Providence, located south of Boston, has around 200,000 inhabitants and is the capital of the small state of Rhode Island. There are frequent high-profile cases of gun violence in the USA - for example in schools, supermarkets, nightclubs or at large events.

Firearms are readily available in the USA, including semi-automatic weapons in some cases. Despite great horror after particularly bad incidents with many fatalities, efforts to tighten gun laws have failed time and again for years.